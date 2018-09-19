Top Stories
Demi Lovato's Mom Breaks Silence on Her Overdose &amp; What Happened That Day

Prince Harry Reveals What Happens When He Unexpectedly Runs Into the Queen at Buckingham Palace

Johnny Galecki Has a New 21-Year-Old Girlfriend - Find Out Who &amp; See the Photos!

Julie Chen Stepped Down From 'The Talk,' But Is She Leaving 'Big Brother' Too?

Wed, 19 September 2018 at 9:08 pm

Patrick Schwarzenegger & Girlfriend Abby Champion Catch Flight to Milan During Fashion Week

Patrick Schwarzenegger & Girlfriend Abby Champion Catch Flight to Milan During Fashion Week

Patrick Schwarzenegger and Abby Champion couple up while getting ready to fly out of town together.

The Midnight Sun actor – and son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver – and his longtime girlfriend were spotted heading to their plane at LAX Airport on Wednesday (September 19) in Los Angeles.

They were traveling to Milan, Italy, according to Patrick‘s Instagram Stories.

The day before, Patrick celebrated his 25th birthday!

“Thanks for the birthday wishes 🎂 !! BIG 25!” he captioned the photo below. “Can’t wait for this year. I really think this will be my best year yet!! Got to thank god for 25years of Health. That’s most important!”

“Birthday wishes: more health! More family time! New experiences! More success!” he added. “Now.. gonna go eat left over cake 🍰:)”

10+ pictures inside of Patrick Schwarzenegger and Abby Champion at LAX…

