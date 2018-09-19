Prince Harry Says He Panics When He Bumps Into Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, makes a funny reveal while speaking to a group of hospitality professionals from the Caribbean, which was captured in the upcoming ITV documentary Queen of the World.

“You guys have spent way more time in Buckingham Palace than I ever have – and you’ve only been here two weeks. Have you bumped into the Queen yet? If you suddenly bump into her in the corridor, don’t panic. I know you will. We all do!” Prince Harry said.

The show will air later this month in two parts, and will feature Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan Markle, Prince Charles and Prince William.