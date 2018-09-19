Top Stories
Wed, 19 September 2018 at 2:17 am

Rita Ora Announces Second Studio Album 'Phoenix'!

Rita Ora Announces Second Studio Album 'Phoenix'!

Rita Ora is gearing up to release her upcoming album!

The 27-year-old singer took to Twitter on Tuesday (September 18) to announce the name and release date of her sophomore album.

“PHOENIX ☄️ THE ALBUM ☄️ COMING NOV 23,” Rita tweeted along with the cover art for the album.

“One of the most liberating feelings for me is performing and creating music,” Rita said in a statement via Rolling Stone. “This album is a true labour of love, and it was important for me to do it my way. I’m so appreciative of the love and support from those who worked with me on the record and allowed me to create something I’m really proud of. They gave me the space and freedom to create something from my heart. Both challenging and euphoric at times, I am really proud of and grateful for the journey that the making of Phoenix has taken me on.”

You can pre-order Phoenix here!
