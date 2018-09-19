Roseanne Barr Reveals How 'The Conners' Will Kill Off Her Character

Roseanne Barr reveals how her character Roseanne’s absence will be addressed on the upcoming ABC spinoff, The Conners.

If you don’t know, Roseanne was fired from her own reboot after sending out a racist tweet months ago.

Roseanne made an appearance on Brandon Straka‘s YouTube show “Walk Away,” and she revealed (SPOILERS AHEAD) that her character will be killed off.

“Oh ya, they killed her. They have her die of an opioid overdose,” she said on the program.

“There’s nothing I can do about it,” Roseanne added of the writers’ decision. “It’s done. It’s over.”

The Conners will premiere on Tuesday (October 16) at 8/7c on ABC.