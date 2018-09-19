Royal Engagement Between Lady Gabriella Windsor & Thomas Kingston Announced!

Top Stories
There’s another royal engagement!

Lady Gabriella Windsor, who is the daughter of Queen Elizabeth II‘s cousin, Prince Michael of Kent, is officially engaged to her boyfriend, Thomas Kingston.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the news in a statement, saying, “Prince and Princess Michael of Kent are delighted to announce the engagement of their daughter Lady Gabriella Windsor to Mr Thomas Kingston. The engagement took place in August; Mr Kingston proposed on the Isle of Sark. The wedding will take place in spring of 2019.”

Fun fact about Thomas: he previously dated Pippa Middleton, the sister of Duchess Kate Middleton.

Pippa and Thomas remained friends and he and Lady Gabriella both attended her wedding to James Mathews!
