The Chainsmokers & Kelsea Ballerini: 'The Feeling' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

The Chainsmokers & Kelsea Ballerini: 'The Feeling' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

The Chainsmokers and Kelsea Ballerini have teamed up for a new song!

The guys – Alex Pall and Andrew Taggart – and the 25-year-old singer’s song “The Feeling” is out now!

“I’m such a fan of these guys as people, artists, and songwriters,” Kelsea raved about working with The Chainsmokers. “I’ve covered a few of their songs on different tours and as far as collaborators, they’ve always been at the top of my list! I’m really excited for people to hear our worlds blend in ‘This Feeling.’”

You can download The Chainsmokers and Kelsea‘s new song off of iTunes here.

Listen to “The Feeling” below!

Check out the lyrics inside…
