Wed, 19 September 2018 at 12:14 pm

'The Haunting of Hill House' Trailer Is So Very Eerie - Watch Now!

'The Haunting of Hill House' Trailer Is So Very Eerie - Watch Now!

The Haunting of Hill House trailer is here and do not watch if you aren’t a fan of the horror genre!

A modern reimagining of Shirley Jackson‘s iconic novel, The Haunting of Hill House explores a group of siblings who, as children, grew up in what would go on to become the most famous haunted house in the country. Now adults, and forced back together in the face of tragedy, the family must finally confront the ghosts of their past — some of which still lurk in their minds while others may actually be stalking the shadows of Hill House.

Michiel Huisman, Carla Gugino, Timothy Hutton, and Elizabeth Reaser star.

The movie will hit Netflix on October 12.
Credit: Netflix
