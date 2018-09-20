Top Stories
Thu, 20 September 2018 at 7:30 am

Alex O'Loughlin & 'Hawaii Five-0' Cast Celebrate Show's 50th Anniversary in Waikiki

Alex O'Loughlin & 'Hawaii Five-0' Cast Celebrate Show's 50th Anniversary in Waikiki

Alex O’Loughlin and his wife, Malia Jones, pay tribute to the 50th anniversary of his show Hawaii Five-0!

The 42-year-old actor and the 41-year-old surfer and model attended the Sunset On The Beach event, which also rang in the premiere of Magnum P.I., at Queen’s Surf Beach over the weekend in Waikiki, Hawaii.

They were joined by Magnum P.I.‘s Jay Hernandez and Perdita Weeks.

The next day, Alex was spotted filming a football scene with his co-stars Jorge Garcia, Meaghan Rath, Taylor Wily, Ian Anthony Dale, and Shawn Mokuahi Garnett.

Season nine of Hawaii Five-0 premieres on September 28, and season one of Magnum P.I. premieres on September 24, on CBS.
