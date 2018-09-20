Top Stories
Thu, 20 September 2018 at 5:09 pm

AMC Cancels 'Dietland' After One Season

AMC Cancels 'Dietland' After One Season

Dietland has been canceled by AMC after one season on the air.

The series starred Joy Nash and Julianna Margulies and followed a ghost-writer for the editor of a host New York fashion magazine. The 10-episode series dealt with many issues facing women today.

Dietland is bold, original and brave. We are beyond proud of our partnership with Marti Noxon, Joy Nash, Juliana Margulies, Skydance and everyone else involved in bringing Sarai Walker’s story to the screen. Similarly, Aisha Tyler and our friends at Embassy Row delivered a unique companion show that led with fresh voices and important topics. Dietland garnered critical acclaim and passionate fans but unfortunately we will not be able to continue with a second season,” AMC said in a statement (via Deadline).
