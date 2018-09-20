Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson Hold Hands on Date Night!

Ariana Grande holds hands with fiance Pete Davidson as they leave their apartment on Thursday night (September 20) in New York City.

The 25-year-old singer rocked her signature high ponytail while wearing a Burberry sports bra under a black bomber jacket while the 24-year-old SNL actor kept things cool in a pink T-shirt and black sweatpants for their night out.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ariana Grande

Earlier that day, Pete turning the cameras on photographers as he stepped out for some shopping – and shared the experience on Instagram.

Check out his video below!