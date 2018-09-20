Aziz Ansari Steps Out with Girlfriend Serena Campbell in NYC

Aziz Ansari and girlfriend Serena Campbell appear in good spirits while shopping together on Thursday afternoon (September 20) in New York City.

The 35-year-old actor and comedian was seen displaying some cute PDA with Serena while getting coffee. They later stopped by a wine store.

Aziz is making his comeback to comedy this month after he was the subject of a #MeToo accusation in January. He responded to the accusation by saying he and the woman engaged in sexual activity, “which by all indications was completely consensual.”

There are several tour dates on Aziz‘s schedule for the Northeast region this month.