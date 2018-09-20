Top Stories
It Looks Like Kate Beckinsale Might Be Back on With This Comedian!

It Looks Like Kate Beckinsale Might Be Back on With This Comedian!

Carrie Underwood Gets Support from Hubby Mike Fisher &amp; Son Isaiah at Walk of Fame Ceremony!

Carrie Underwood Gets Support from Hubby Mike Fisher & Son Isaiah at Walk of Fame Ceremony!

Blake Lively Responds to a Joke About the Suits She's Wearing

Blake Lively Responds to a Joke About the Suits She's Wearing

Thu, 20 September 2018 at 7:05 pm

Aziz Ansari Steps Out with Girlfriend Serena Campbell in NYC

Aziz Ansari Steps Out with Girlfriend Serena Campbell in NYC

Aziz Ansari and girlfriend Serena Campbell appear in good spirits while shopping together on Thursday afternoon (September 20) in New York City.

The 35-year-old actor and comedian was seen displaying some cute PDA with Serena while getting coffee. They later stopped by a wine store.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Aziz Ansari

Aziz is making his comeback to comedy this month after he was the subject of a #MeToo accusation in January. He responded to the accusation by saying he and the woman engaged in sexual activity, “which by all indications was completely consensual.”

There are several tour dates on Aziz‘s schedule for the Northeast region this month.
Just Jared on Facebook
aziz ansari shopping with serena campbell 01
aziz ansari shopping with serena campbell 02
aziz ansari shopping with serena campbell 03
aziz ansari shopping with serena campbell 04
aziz ansari shopping with serena campbell 05
aziz ansari shopping with serena campbell 06
aziz ansari shopping with serena campbell 07
aziz ansari shopping with serena campbell 08
aziz ansari shopping with serena campbell 09
aziz ansari shopping with serena campbell 10
aziz ansari shopping with serena campbell 11
aziz ansari shopping with serena campbell 12
aziz ansari shopping with serena campbell 13
aziz ansari shopping with serena campbell 14
aziz ansari shopping with serena campbell 15
aziz ansari shopping with serena campbell 16
aziz ansari shopping with serena campbell 17
aziz ansari shopping with serena campbell 18
aziz ansari shopping with serena campbell 19
aziz ansari shopping with serena campbell 20
aziz ansari shopping with serena campbell 21
aziz ansari shopping with serena campbell 22
aziz ansari shopping with serena campbell 23
aziz ansari shopping with serena campbell 24
aziz ansari shopping with serena campbell 25
aziz ansari shopping with serena campbell 26
aziz ansari shopping with serena campbell 27
aziz ansari shopping with serena campbell 28
aziz ansari shopping with serena campbell 29
aziz ansari shopping with serena campbell 30
aziz ansari shopping with serena campbell 31
aziz ansari shopping with serena campbell 32
aziz ansari shopping with serena campbell 33
aziz ansari shopping with serena campbell 34
aziz ansari shopping with serena campbell 35
aziz ansari shopping with serena campbell 36
aziz ansari shopping with serena campbell 37
aziz ansari shopping with serena campbell 38
aziz ansari shopping with serena campbell 39
aziz ansari shopping with serena campbell 40
aziz ansari shopping with serena campbell 41
aziz ansari shopping with serena campbell 42
aziz ansari shopping with serena campbell 43
aziz ansari shopping with serena campbell 44
aziz ansari shopping with serena campbell 45
aziz ansari shopping with serena campbell 46
aziz ansari shopping with serena campbell 47
aziz ansari shopping with serena campbell 48
aziz ansari shopping with serena campbell 49

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Aziz Ansari, Serena Campbell

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Is Kylie Jenner lying about never having cereal with milk? - TMZ
  • Find out how Patrick Schwarzenegger is celebrating his birthday! - Just Jared Jr
  • Twitter users are not happy about Maroon 5 playing at the Super Bowl - TooFab
  • Jared Leto is calling out supermodels - Lainey Gossip
  • This 13 Reasons Why star is joining Jane the Virgin - Just Jared Jr
  • Jennifer Lopez's family is so happy she's with Alex Rodriguez - Gossip Cop