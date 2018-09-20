Bachelor Colton Underwood Meets 3 of His Contestants (Video)

The new Bachelor Colton Underwood makes an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing later today!

Colton got to meet three of his contestants – Sydney, Annie and Katie - who played a game to get to meet him face to face!

In addition, Colton talked about the upcoming season and how he got closure from his exes.

“I definitely got the closure that I needed from Becca. I’m still good friends with [her fiancé] Garrett [Yrigoyen] — Becca actually congratulated me after I got named, same with Tia,” Colton told Ellen. “[Ex girlfriend] Tia and I still continue to have a good friendship, we text here and there,” he adds. “But I’m so ready, I’m so excited to not only meet my fiancée and my wife but also the mother of my children and somebody I want to spend the rest of my life with. I feel like I was born to be a dad, so I’m really super excited for this.”

About his virginity status, Colton also said, “I’m looking forward to the Fantasy Suites. You can do more in the Fantasy Suites than just have sex! I mean, we could play board games, we could hang out.”