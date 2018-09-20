Batman Goes Full Frontal in New DC Comic & Seth Meyers Can't Stop Joking About It (Video)

If you didn’t hear the news, DC Comics put out a new issue of their mature, not safe for the office comic series featuring Batman going full frontal.

Seth Meyers couldn’t help but crack some jokes about Batman’s package during last night’s Late Night with Seth Meyers.

“DC Comics has put out a new issue titled Batman: Damned #1 that appears to show Bruce Wayne’s penis exposed. I just have to say I’m glad his parents aren’t alive to see this,” Seth said with his first joke.

Then, Seth continued, adding, “DC comics has put out a new issue of Batman that appears to show Bruce Wayne’s penis exposed. I’m not saying it was impressive, but this was the sky tonight,” he said before showing a sky lit up with Bat signals.

For his final joke, Seth said, “DC Comics has put out a new issue of Batman, which appears to show Bruce Wayne’s penis exposed,” he began once again. Before you judge, I was fighting Mr. Freeze.”

Head to 2:28 to watch Seth’s bit about Batman…