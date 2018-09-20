'Big Brother' 2018: Top 3 Contestants Revealed!

Only three contestants are left in the Big Brother house with less than a week to go until the season finale of the hit CBS reality competition series.

Following two evictions this week, the final three remain and they’ll compete in the three-part final Head of Household competition this weekend.

WHO WENT HOME? Here are the spoilers from this week!

Whoever wins part one of the HOH competition will automatically advance to part three. The other two will then compete in part two to win a spot in the final part. Whoever wins part three will be the final HOH and will decide who will go to the final two with them.

Finale night is on Wednesday, September 26.

