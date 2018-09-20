Brec Bassinger Lands 'Stargirl' Role in Upcoming DC Universe Series!

Brec Bassinger has an exciting new role!

The 18-year-old Bella and the Bulldogs star will play the lead role in Warner Bros.’ upcoming series, Stargirl, Deadline reported on Thursday (September 20), which will be part of the new streaming site, DC Universe.

Geoff Johns, the show’s writer and executive producer, revealed that Brec was the perfect actor to play the role.

“There is no other character in comic books more special to me than Stargirl, and after searching far and wide I can say there is no other actor on the planet that embodies her more than Brec Bassinger,” he shared in a statement. “Brec’s warmth, strength, humor and positive energy are core to who Courtney Whitmore is. I’m so grateful she’s signed on for the role.”

Stargirl is described as “intelligent, athletic and, above all, kind.”

The show will center on Courtney’s high school experience, which is derailed when her mother marries and moves the household from Los Angeles to bucolic Blue Valley in distant Nebraska.

Struggling to adapt, Courtney discovers her stepfather has a secret past as a superhero sidekick. She also discovers an artifact of immense power, a long-lost hero’s cosmic staff, and Courtney becomes the unlikely inspiration for an entirely new generation of superheroes.