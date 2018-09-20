Carrie Underwood Gets Support from Hubby Mike Fisher & Son Isaiah at Walk of Fame Ceremony!

Carrie Underwood is receiving a big honor!

The 35-year-old pregnant Cry Pretty singer received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday (September 20) in Hollywood.

“I never thought in a million years that I would have the opportunity to even attend the CMAs or Grammys, or go visit the Walk of Fame, let alone participate in any of that,” Carrie recently told Variety. “Where I was from, and in my life, that just wasn’t something that was achievable. My first time on an airplane was coming out to Los Angeles when I was 21 to go to the Hollywood round of American Idol. They were nice enough to take us to some of the touristy places, and I got to see some of the stars on Hollywood Boulevard and take pictures with them. I was like, ‘Man, as soon as they kick me off, at least I’ve been to L.A.’”

Carrie was joined at the event by her husband Mike Fisher and their adorable 3-year-old son, Isaiah.

Also in attendance to show their support was Carrie‘s former American Idol judge Simon Cowell and his wife Lauren Silverman, as well as Brad Paisley, whose she’s hosted the CMA Awards with for 11 years.