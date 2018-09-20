Top Stories
Joe Alwyn Comments on Taylor Swift Relationship for First Time

Joe Alwyn Comments on Taylor Swift Relationship for First Time

Who Won 'America's Got Talent' 2018? Winner Revealed!

Who Won 'America's Got Talent' 2018? Winner Revealed!

Demi Lovato's Mom Breaks Silence on Her Overdose &amp; What Happened That Day

Demi Lovato's Mom Breaks Silence on Her Overdose & What Happened That Day

Get All the Details on LeBron James' 'Space Jam 2'

Get All the Details on LeBron James' 'Space Jam 2'

Thu, 20 September 2018 at 8:40 am

Cary Fukunaga Lands James Bond Directing Gig as Film Gets New Release Date!

Cary Fukunaga Lands James Bond Directing Gig as Film Gets New Release Date!

Cary Fukunaga has been named the director of the upcoming James Bond movie, currently titled Bond 25!

The announcement was made on Twitter this morning.

Michael G. Wilson, Barbara Broccoli and Daniel Craig announced today that #Bond25 will begin filming at Pinewood Studios on 4 March 2019 under the helm of director, Cary Joji Fukunaga with a worldwide release date of 14 February 2020,” the official James Bond Twitter posted.

“We are delighted to be working with Cary. His versatility and innovation make him an excellent choice for our next James Bond adventure,” producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli added.

Bond 25 was originally set for a November 2019 release date, but when Danny Boyle exited as director, the release date became in question.

If you don’t know, Cary, well known for his work directing True Detective, is making history as the first American to take on directing duties of the James Bond franchise.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Cary Fukunaga, James Bond

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Is Kylie Jenner lying about never having cereal with milk? - TMZ
  • Find out how Patrick Schwarzenegger is celebrating his birthday! - Just Jared Jr
  • Twitter users are not happy about Maroon 5 playing at the Super Bowl - TooFab
  • Jared Leto is calling out supermodels - Lainey Gossip
  • This 13 Reasons Why star is joining Jane the Virgin - Just Jared Jr
  • Jennifer Lopez's family is so happy she's with Alex Rodriguez - Gossip Cop