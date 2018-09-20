Cary Fukunaga Lands James Bond Directing Gig as Film Gets New Release Date!

Cary Fukunaga has been named the director of the upcoming James Bond movie, currently titled Bond 25!

The announcement was made on Twitter this morning.

“Michael G. Wilson, Barbara Broccoli and Daniel Craig announced today that #Bond25 will begin filming at Pinewood Studios on 4 March 2019 under the helm of director, Cary Joji Fukunaga with a worldwide release date of 14 February 2020,” the official James Bond Twitter posted.

“We are delighted to be working with Cary. His versatility and innovation make him an excellent choice for our next James Bond adventure,” producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli added.

Bond 25 was originally set for a November 2019 release date, but when Danny Boyle exited as director, the release date became in question.

If you don’t know, Cary, well known for his work directing True Detective, is making history as the first American to take on directing duties of the James Bond franchise.