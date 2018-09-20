Top Stories
Thu, 20 September 2018 at 11:59 pm

Casey Affleck Shares What He's Learned from #MeToo Movement

Casey Affleck Shares What He's Learned from #MeToo Movement

Casey Affleck joins Tika Sumpter, Sissy Spacek, and Donald Glover on the red carpet for the premiere of their movie The Old Man & The Gun on Thursday (September 20) at the Paris Theatre in New York City.

The film’s star Robert Redford also walked the carpet, as did special guest Keegan-Michael Key. Casey was joined by his girlfriend Floriana Lima.

On the red carpet, Casey was asked by Variety to share what he has learned from the #MeToo movement. He previously faced accusations of sexual harassment back in 2010.

“I mean, look, if you haven’t learned anything from all of this, then you really haven’t been paying attention, and that goes for everybody,” Casey said. “It’s probably a conversation that deserves a little more time than standing on a red carpet. But I would say that one of the most important lessons is to try to remain as open as you can to other perspectives and to listen to other peoples experiences and, you know, take care of one another.”
Photos: Starpix/Just Jared, Getty
