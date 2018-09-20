Top Stories
It Looks Like Kate Beckinsale Might Be Back on With This Comedian!

Carrie Underwood Gets Support from Hubby Mike Fisher &amp; Son Isaiah at Walk of Fame Ceremony!

Blake Lively Responds to a Joke About the Suits She's Wearing

Thu, 20 September 2018 at 5:55 pm

Chris Evans Is Returning to TV for First Role in Nearly 20 Years!

Chris Evans will be starring in Defending Jacob, an upcoming crime drama series for Apple.

The limited series “revolves around Andy Barber, an assistant district attorney who investigates the slaying of a 14-year-old boy who discovers his teenage son is a suspect,” according to THR.

The eight episode series has landed a straight-to-series order at Apple and this marks Chris‘ first television role in nearly two decades. He previously starred in the Fox series Opposite Sex, which aired in the summer of 2000 for one season.

Chris will also executive produce the series.

