Chris Hemsworth & Tessa Thompson Share Photos from 'Men in Black' Set!

Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson are giving a first look at their upcoming movie Men in Black!

The 35-year-old actor and the 34-year-old actress, who previously worked together in the Marvel movie Thor: Ragnarok, are teaming up again for the Men in Black reboot.

“#MIB #PIB #HIB #MWIB #legendsinblack #revengers4life @tessamaethompson,” Chris captioned a photo on his Instagram account. Tessa shared two more on her page.

F. Gary Gray, best known for Straight Outta Compton and The Fate of the Furious, is directing the movie and other stars include Liam Neeson, Kumail Nanjiani, and Emma Thompson.

The movie is currently slated for release on June 14, 2019.