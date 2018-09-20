Top Stories
Kanye West Slams Drake, Calls Out Nick Cannon in New Videos

Kanye West Slams Drake, Calls Out Nick Cannon in New Videos

Joe Alwyn Comments on Taylor Swift Relationship for First Time

Joe Alwyn Comments on Taylor Swift Relationship for First Time

Thu, 20 September 2018 at 3:12 pm

Colin Kaepernick's Lawyer Says These 2 NFL Teams May Sign Him Soon

Colin Kaepernick's Lawyer Says These 2 NFL Teams May Sign Him Soon
  • Colin Kaepernick could be back in the NFL soon, according to his lawyer! – TMZ
  • DWTS premiere info revealed! – Just Jared Jr
  • Are you excited for this Kelly Clarkson news? – Lainey Gossip
  • Jordan Peele has a sweet new gig – DListed
  • See how Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are spending time together – TooFab
  • Stephen Colbert weighs in on Bert & Ernie’s relationship – Towleroad
  • Huge news from Pentatonix - JustJaredJr
  • Leven Rambin, wearing Markarian, premiered her brand new film Lost Child over the weekend in Santa Monica, Calif. She was joined at the film’s premiere by her co-star Toni Chritton Johnson and you can see all the photos in the gallery below! Other notable attendees included the film’s all female producer team Lizbeth Chappel, Gina Resnik, and Ramaa, Sideswiped’s Carly Craig, Famous in Love’s Perrey Reeves, MayansDanny Pino, UNreal’s Tracie Thoms, The Dirt‘s Rebekah Graf and Dan Webber, and The Driver Era’s Rocky Lynch with friend Taylor Nohs. Be sure to check out the film!
Just Jared on Facebook
leven rambin lost child premiere 01.
leven rambin lost child premiere 02.
leven rambin lost child premiere 03.
leven rambin lost child premiere 04.
leven rambin lost child premiere 05.
leven rambin lost child premiere 06.
leven rambin lost child premiere 07.
leven rambin lost child premiere 08.
leven rambin lost child premiere 09.
leven rambin lost child premiere 10.
leven rambin lost child premiere 11.
leven rambin lost child premiere 12.
leven rambin lost child premiere 13.

Credit: Courtesy of Lost Child
Posted to: Colin Kaepernick, Newsies

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Is Kylie Jenner lying about never having cereal with milk? - TMZ
  • Find out how Patrick Schwarzenegger is celebrating his birthday! - Just Jared Jr
  • Twitter users are not happy about Maroon 5 playing at the Super Bowl - TooFab
  • Jared Leto is calling out supermodels - Lainey Gossip
  • This 13 Reasons Why star is joining Jane the Virgin - Just Jared Jr
  • Jennifer Lopez's family is so happy she's with Alex Rodriguez - Gossip Cop