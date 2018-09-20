Thu, 20 September 2018 at 3:12 pm
Colin Kaepernick's Lawyer Says These 2 NFL Teams May Sign Him Soon
- Colin Kaepernick could be back in the NFL soon, according to his lawyer! – TMZ
- DWTS premiere info revealed! – Just Jared Jr
- Are you excited for this Kelly Clarkson news? – Lainey Gossip
- Jordan Peele has a sweet new gig – DListed
- See how Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are spending time together – TooFab
- Stephen Colbert weighs in on Bert & Ernie’s relationship – Towleroad
- Huge news from Pentatonix - JustJaredJr
- Leven Rambin, wearing Markarian, premiered her brand new film Lost Child over the weekend in Santa Monica, Calif. She was joined at the film’s premiere by her co-star Toni Chritton Johnson and you can see all the photos in the gallery below! Other notable attendees included the film’s all female producer team Lizbeth Chappel, Gina Resnik, and Ramaa, Sideswiped’s Carly Craig, Famous in Love’s Perrey Reeves, Mayans‘ Danny Pino, UNreal’s Tracie Thoms, The Dirt‘s Rebekah Graf and Dan Webber, and The Driver Era’s Rocky Lynch with friend Taylor Nohs. Be sure to check out the film!
Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Courtesy of Lost Child Posted to: Colin Kaepernick, Newsies
Sponsored Links by ZergNet