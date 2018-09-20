Dax Shepard Defends Kristen Bell After She Said She Vapes Weed Around Him

Kristen Bell made headlines this week after she admitted she smokes marijuana around her husband Dax Shepard, who has been sober for 14 years.

The 43-year-old actor quickly came to the defense of his wife after a headline was generated by The Talk asking for opinions on the subject.

“Kristen Bell vapes weed around Dax Shepard, even though he’s sober. If you were sober, would you expect your spouse to be? #EverybodyTalks,” The Talk Twitter account tweeted.

Dax responded, “That would be like a diabetic expecting their partner to never eat dessert. Get real!”