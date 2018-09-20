Top Stories
Joe Alwyn Comments on Taylor Swift Relationship for First Time

Who Won 'America's Got Talent' 2018? Winner Revealed!

Thu, 20 September 2018 at 11:34 am

Dax Shepard Defends Kristen Bell After She Said She Vapes Weed Around Him

Kristen Bell made headlines this week after she admitted she smokes marijuana around her husband Dax Shepard, who has been sober for 14 years.

The 43-year-old actor quickly came to the defense of his wife after a headline was generated by The Talk asking for opinions on the subject.

Kristen Bell vapes weed around Dax Shepard, even though he’s sober. If you were sober, would you expect your spouse to be? #EverybodyTalks,” The Talk Twitter account tweeted.

Dax responded, “That would be like a diabetic expecting their partner to never eat dessert. Get real!”
  • la petite bonnieux

    No Dax its v different

  • Casey C

    you literally can’t compare the two AT ALL. one is illegal, the other is not. one can ruin peoples whole lives, the other is controlled with medication. and if she’s smoking around him, he’s not sober. he’ll inhale it anyway and it’ll be in his blood. passive smoking exists. not remotely the same thing at all.