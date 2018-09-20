Disney Confirms 'Slowdown' for 'Star Wars' Movies

Top Stories
Star Wars fans are going to be interested in reading quotes from this interview with Disney CEO Bob Iger, who confirmed the franchise would be slowing down.

Specifically, he was asked about releasing Star Wars: The Last Jedi in December of 2017 and releasing Solo: A Star Wars Story just five months later.

“I made the timing decision, and as I look back, I think the mistake that I made — I take the blame — was a little too much, too fast. You can expect some slowdown, but that doesn’t mean we’re not gonna make films,” Bob told THR. “J.J. [Abrams] is busy making [Episode] IX. We have creative entities, including [Game of Thrones creators David] Benioff and [D.B.] Weiss, who are developing sagas of their own, which we haven’t been specific about. And we are just at the point where we’re gonna start making decisions about what comes next after J.J.‘s. But I think we’re gonna be a little bit more careful about volume and timing. And the buck stops here on that.”

The next Star Wars film is slated to be released on December 20, 2019.
