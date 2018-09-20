Duchess Meghan Markle Brings Her Mom Doria Ragland to Cookbook Launch

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex walks alongside her mother, Doria Ragland at the launch of the cookbook she helped created, “Together: Our Community Cookbook,” at Kensington Palace on Thursday (September 20) in London, England.

Prince Harry also joined for the celebration.

Duchess Meghan joined some women from the Hubb Community Kitchen to cook a meal of coconut chicken curry, aubergine masala and chapatis for the invited guests.

The recipes featured in the book are from a group of women affected by the Grenfell Tower fire. Duchess Meghan wrote the foreward for the book.

FYI: Duchess Meghan is wearing a Misha Nonoo skirt, Smythe coat, and Sarah Flint shoes.