Ella Mai Debuts 'Trip' Music Video - Watch Here!

Ella Mai has just dropped the official music video for her latest hit single “Trip,” and you can watch it right here!

The 23-year-old British singer-songwriter’s current single is already blowing up the Billboard Hot 100, moving up nine spots this week to #23.

Ella was recently nominated for a pair of 2018 American Music Awards (AMA) for Favorite Female Artist Soul/R&B and Favorite Song Soul/R&B for her runaway hit, “Boo’d Up.”

Ella will be joining Bruno Mars on his 24K Magic World Tour, kicking off her run in Brooklyn, NY at the Barclays Center on October 4th.



Ella Mai – ‘Trip’ (Music Video)