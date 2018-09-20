Emilia Clarke Gets Dragon Tattoo in Honor of 'Game of Thrones'!

Emilia Clarke will forever be the Mother of Dragons!

The 31-year-old actress took to Instagram on Wednesday (September 19) to show off her new dragon tattoos on her wrist in honor of the ending of Game of Thrones.

“MOD 4 LYFE!!!!🔥@_dr_woo_ made sure this mamma ain’t NEVER forgetting her babies…. 😍 #dontworryionlybrieflypassedout #withfyreandinkbaby #modgothookedupp #couldntbehappierifitried #🙌 #🔥 #❤️,” Emilia captioned the below photo.

Emilia has been playing Daenerys Targaryen on the show since it premiered back in 2011.

The final season of Game of Thrones is set to premiere in 2019.

See Emilia’s tattoo below!