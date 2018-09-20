Top Stories
Who Won 'America's Got Talent' 2018? Winner Revealed!

Demi Lovato's Mom Breaks Silence on Her Overdose &amp; What Happened That Day

Prince Harry Reveals What Happens When He Unexpectedly Runs Into the Queen at Buckingham Palace

Julie Chen Stepped Down From 'The Talk,' But Is She Leaving 'Big Brother' Too?

Thu, 20 September 2018 at 12:21 am

Emilia Clarke Gets Dragon Tattoo in Honor of 'Game of Thrones'!

Emilia Clarke Gets Dragon Tattoo in Honor of 'Game of Thrones'!

Emilia Clarke will forever be the Mother of Dragons!

The 31-year-old actress took to Instagram on Wednesday (September 19) to show off her new dragon tattoos on her wrist in honor of the ending of Game of Thrones.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Emilia Clarke

“MOD 4 LYFE!!!!🔥@_dr_woo_ made sure this mamma ain’t NEVER forgetting her babies…. 😍 #dontworryionlybrieflypassedout #withfyreandinkbaby #modgothookedupp #couldntbehappierifitried #🙌 #🔥 #❤️,” Emilia captioned the below photo.

Emilia has been playing Daenerys Targaryen on the show since it premiered back in 2011.

The final season of Game of Thrones is set to premiere in 2019.

See Emilia’s tattoo below!
