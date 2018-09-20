Emma Stone Gets Tested on Her Knowledge of British Slang - Watch Here!

Top Stories
Thu, 20 September 2018 at 12:03 pm

Emma Stone is all smiles while making her way out of the Ed Sullivan Theater after filming her appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday evening (September 19) in New York City.

The 29-year-old actress appeared on the show to speak about her new Netflix series Maniac, which will be debuting on Friday.

Emma also recently sat down with Mark Heyes in an interview for Lorraine to discuss being reunited with Jonah Hill in Maniac, the transition many Hollywood actors are making back to the small screen, and gets tested on her knowledge of British slang – Watch below!


Emma Stone Gets Tested on Her Knowledge of British Slang (Extended Interview)

FYI: Emma is wearing a Marc Jacobs dress.
Credit: Janet Mayer, John Eddy; Photos: Startraksphoto.com, Instarimages.com
