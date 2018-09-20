Emma Stone, Jonah Hill, & Justin Theroux Attend Netflix's 'Maniac' N.Y. Premiere!

Emma Stone shines on the red carpet while attending the season one premiere of Netflix’s Maniac on Thursday (September 20) at Center 415 in New York City.

The Oscar-winning actress was joined at the event by co-stars Jonah Hill, Justin Theroux, Billy Magnussen, and Julia Garner, as well as director Cary Fukunaga.

The new limited series is about two struggling strangers who connect during a mind-bending pharmaceutical trial involving a doctor with mother issues and an emotionally complex computer.

The full season will be available on Netflix on September 21.