Top Stories
It Looks Like Kate Beckinsale Might Be Back on With This Comedian!

It Looks Like Kate Beckinsale Might Be Back on With This Comedian!

Carrie Underwood Gets Support from Hubby Mike Fisher &amp; Son Isaiah at Walk of Fame Ceremony!

Carrie Underwood Gets Support from Hubby Mike Fisher & Son Isaiah at Walk of Fame Ceremony!

Blake Lively Responds to a Joke About the Suits She's Wearing

Blake Lively Responds to a Joke About the Suits She's Wearing

Thu, 20 September 2018 at 11:59 pm

Florence Welch & Lily Allen Step Out for Hyundai Mercury Prize 2018

Florence Welch & Lily Allen Step Out for Hyundai Mercury Prize 2018

Florence Welch steps out in style for the 2018 Hyundai Mercury Prize on Thursday night (September 20) at the Eventim Apollo in London, England.

The 32-year-old singer looked pretty in a shimmering pink dress as she was joined at the event by fellow singer Lily Allen.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Florence Welch

The event is held annually to award the best album released in the United Kingdom by a British or Irish act.

Florence and Lily were both nominated, but the honor this year went to Wolf Alice for their Visions of a Life.

FYI: Florence is wearing a The Vampire’s Wife dress while carrying a Gucci bag.
Just Jared on Facebook
florence welch lily allen step out for hyundai mercury prize 01
florence welch lily allen step out for hyundai mercury prize 02
florence welch lily allen step out for hyundai mercury prize 03
florence welch lily allen step out for hyundai mercury prize 04
florence welch lily allen step out for hyundai mercury prize 05
florence welch lily allen step out for hyundai mercury prize 06
florence welch lily allen step out for hyundai mercury prize 07
florence welch lily allen step out for hyundai mercury prize 08
florence welch lily allen step out for hyundai mercury prize 09

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Florence Welch, Lily Allen

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Is Kylie Jenner lying about never having cereal with milk? - TMZ
  • Find out how Patrick Schwarzenegger is celebrating his birthday! - Just Jared Jr
  • Twitter users are not happy about Maroon 5 playing at the Super Bowl - TooFab
  • Jared Leto is calling out supermodels - Lainey Gossip
  • This 13 Reasons Why star is joining Jane the Virgin - Just Jared Jr
  • Jennifer Lopez's family is so happy she's with Alex Rodriguez - Gossip Cop