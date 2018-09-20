Florence Welch & Lily Allen Step Out for Hyundai Mercury Prize 2018

Florence Welch steps out in style for the 2018 Hyundai Mercury Prize on Thursday night (September 20) at the Eventim Apollo in London, England.

The 32-year-old singer looked pretty in a shimmering pink dress as she was joined at the event by fellow singer Lily Allen.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Florence Welch

The event is held annually to award the best album released in the United Kingdom by a British or Irish act.

Florence and Lily were both nominated, but the honor this year went to Wolf Alice for their Visions of a Life.

FYI: Florence is wearing a The Vampire’s Wife dress while carrying a Gucci bag.