Top Stories
Carrie Underwood Gets Support from Hubby Mike Fisher &amp; Son Isaiah at Walk of Fame Ceremony!

Blake Lively Responds to a Joke About the Suits She's Wearing

Thu, 20 September 2018 at 6:41 pm

Gigi Hadid & Kaia Gerber Strut the Runway for Max Mara Fashion Show in Milan!

Gigi Hadid & Kaia Gerber Strut the Runway for Max Mara Fashion Show in Milan!

Gigi Hadid closes the Max Mara Fashion Show held during Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019 on Thursday (September 20) in Milan, Italy.

The 23-year-old model looked super chic in a navy trench coat as she hit the runway alongside Kaia Gerber – who lit up the runway in a yellow outfit.

Also on the runway in an army-green-colored dress was fellow model Joan Smalls.

Later that day, Gigi and Kaia hit the runway for the Fendi Fashion Show alongside Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner.
Photos: Max Mara
