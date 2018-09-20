Top Stories
'Grey's Anatomy' Cast Celebrates 15 Seasons!

'Grey's Anatomy' Cast Celebrates 15 Seasons!

The cast of Grey’s Anatomy is celebrating 15 seasons on the air with these new covers from EW!

The six covers feature the stars Ellen Pompeo, Jesse Williams, Kelly McCreary, Justin Chambers, Camilla Luddington, Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr., Kim Raver, Kevin McKidd, Caterina Scorsone, and the latest interns!

On becoming the highest-paid dramatic actress on TV with her role on the show, Ellen told the mag, “It’s really interesting how, as women, we are not accustomed to being forceful and asking for what we want, or asking for what we deserve, or speaking our mind. We still have a really long way to go with respect to women supporting women. In my experience, I see that women are really quick to rush to other women’s aid when they’re down, which is great, when they’re victims. It’s still more rare to have women supporting women when you’re on top.”

For more from the cast, visit EW.com. The new season premieres September 27 on ABC!
