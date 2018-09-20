Ireland Basinger-Baldwin Poses for Fashion Portfolio in 'Grazia Italia'

Ireland Basinger-Baldwin is on the cover of Grazia Italia‘s September 2018 issue and she also poses for a fashion portfolio featured inside the magazine.

The 22-year-old model worked with famed photographer Yu Tsai for the photo shoot, which celebrated the 80th anniversary of the magazine.

“I wonder what I was dancing to?” Ireland wrote on Instagram as a caption for the photo where she is kicking up her leg.

Ireland is the daughter of actors Kim Basinger and Alec Baldwin and she is now using a hyphenated last name combining both of her parents’ last names.