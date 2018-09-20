Irina Shayk Hits Runway for Max Mara Show During Milan Fashion Week!

Irina Shayk has returned to the runway!

The 32-year-old supermodel walked the catwalk at the at the Max Mara show held during Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019 on Thursday (September 20) in Milan, Italy.

Irina only showcased one look during the presentation.

“Thank u @maxmara @carineroitfeld for having me 🖤,” Irina captioned with her Instagram post following the event.

Earlier this month, Irina showed her support for fellow model Gigi Hadid at her Messika By Gigi Hadid New Collection Launch in New York City.