Issa Rae Explains Checking Her Phone During Betty White's Surprise Speech at Emmys 2018!

Issa Rae stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday night (September 19) and tried to explain what she was doing during the standing ovation for Betty White at Monday’s 2018 Emmy Awards.

The 33-year-old Insecure star was caught checking her phone when Betty, 96, hit the stage for a surprise appearance at the ceremony.

“Look, my phone broke! Right? It did,” Issa told Jimmy. “And I was hanging on to Betty White’s every word. First of all, I love Betty White, and I was hanging on to her every word. The cameraman was shady. My phone broke. My family was probably texting me because I had just lost. And so I was trying to silence it. I actually don’t know what I was doing, to be honest, but I was paying attention.”

“People were tweeting while they were going off on me, so they were tweeting during Betty White’s speech while being mad at me for checking my phone,” Issa pointed out.



Issa Rae on Emmy Nomination for ‘Insecure’ & Betty White Backlash