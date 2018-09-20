Jodie Whittaker Stars as Doctor Who in Debut Trailer - Watch Now!

Jodie Whittaker stars as Doctor Who in the very first official trailer for the new season of the BBC show!

This season, the Doctor is joined by her team of friends including Ryan (Tosin Cole), Yasmin (Mandip Gill) and Graham (Bradley Walsh).

This year, the show will premiere in real time at the same time the UK airs the program in their time zone! Then, the BBC America will also re-air the premiere in prime time.

Tune in for the premiere of the show on Sunday, October 7.