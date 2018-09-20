Top Stories
Thu, 20 September 2018 at 9:03 am

Joe Alwyn Comments on Taylor Swift Relationship for First Time

Joe Alwyn Comments on Taylor Swift Relationship for First Time

Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift have been famously extremely private about their relationship.

The 27-year-old actor and 28-year-old superstar singer were first linked in May of 2017.

Joe did an interview with British Vogue, where he was apparently asked about his relationship and spoke briefly about his privacy.

“I’m aware people want to know about that side of things,” he said (via People.) “I think we have been successfully very private and that has now sunk in for people…but I really prefer to talk about work.”

If you missed it, be sure to check out the photos of Joe and Taylor on a date night in London last month.
Photos: Getty
