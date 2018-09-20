Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Grab Lunch to Go in NYC

Sophie Turner holds on close to fiance Joe Jonas as they grab lunch to go from Sweetgreen restaurant on Thursday afternoon (September 20) in New York City.

The 29-year-old DNCE frontman looked cool in a printed bomber jacket and black jeans while the 22-year-old Game of Thrones actress went sporty in a white hoodie and black and orange leggings as they stepped out for a quick bite to eat.

Earlier this month, the hot couple stepped out for a double date night with Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra as they checked out a match at the 2018 U.S. Open.