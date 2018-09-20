Top Stories
Carrie Underwood Gets Support from Hubby Mike Fisher &amp; Son Isaiah at Walk of Fame Ceremony!

Carrie Underwood Gets Support from Hubby Mike Fisher & Son Isaiah at Walk of Fame Ceremony!

It Looks Like Kate Beckinsale Might Be Back on With This Comedian!

It Looks Like Kate Beckinsale Might Be Back on With This Comedian!

Blake Lively Responds to a Joke About the Suits She's Wearing

Blake Lively Responds to a Joke About the Suits She's Wearing

Kanye West Slams Drake, Calls Out Nick Cannon in New Videos

Kanye West Slams Drake, Calls Out Nick Cannon in New Videos

Thu, 20 September 2018 at 7:27 pm

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Grab Lunch to Go in NYC

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Grab Lunch to Go in NYC

Sophie Turner holds on close to fiance Joe Jonas as they grab lunch to go from Sweetgreen restaurant on Thursday afternoon (September 20) in New York City.

The 29-year-old DNCE frontman looked cool in a printed bomber jacket and black jeans while the 22-year-old Game of Thrones actress went sporty in a white hoodie and black and orange leggings as they stepped out for a quick bite to eat.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Joe Jonas

Earlier this month, the hot couple stepped out for a double date night with Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra as they checked out a match at the 2018 U.S. Open.
Just Jared on Facebook
joe jonas sophie turner grab lunch to go in nyc 01
joe jonas sophie turner grab lunch to go in nyc 02
joe jonas sophie turner grab lunch to go in nyc 03
joe jonas sophie turner grab lunch to go in nyc 04
joe jonas sophie turner grab lunch to go in nyc 05

Photos: SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Is Kylie Jenner lying about never having cereal with milk? - TMZ
  • Find out how Patrick Schwarzenegger is celebrating his birthday! - Just Jared Jr
  • Twitter users are not happy about Maroon 5 playing at the Super Bowl - TooFab
  • Jared Leto is calling out supermodels - Lainey Gossip
  • This 13 Reasons Why star is joining Jane the Virgin - Just Jared Jr
  • Jennifer Lopez's family is so happy she's with Alex Rodriguez - Gossip Cop