Top Stories
Joe Alwyn Comments on Taylor Swift Relationship for First Time

Joe Alwyn Comments on Taylor Swift Relationship for First Time

Who Won 'America's Got Talent' 2018? Winner Revealed!

Who Won 'America's Got Talent' 2018? Winner Revealed!

Thu, 20 September 2018 at 11:10 am

Jordan Peele to Host & Narrate 'Twilight Zone' Reboot

Jordan Peele to Host & Narrate 'Twilight Zone' Reboot

The Twilight Zone is returning to TV on CBS All Access and Jordan Peele will be acting as the new show’s host and narrator.

Jordan will be taking over the role from Rod Serling, the creator of the original series.

Rod Serling was an uncompromising visionary who not only shed light on social issues of his time, but prophesied issues of ours,” Jordan said in a statement. “I’m honored to carry on his legacy to a new generation of audiences as the gatekeeper of The Twilight Zone.”

While the new episodes are not yet available, you can stream older episodes of the fan favorite series on CBS All Access right now.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: jordan peele, Television

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Is Kylie Jenner lying about never having cereal with milk? - TMZ
  • Find out how Patrick Schwarzenegger is celebrating his birthday! - Just Jared Jr
  • Twitter users are not happy about Maroon 5 playing at the Super Bowl - TooFab
  • Jared Leto is calling out supermodels - Lainey Gossip
  • This 13 Reasons Why star is joining Jane the Virgin - Just Jared Jr
  • Jennifer Lopez's family is so happy she's with Alex Rodriguez - Gossip Cop
  • mahbelle

    This is sacrilege and NOBODY today can do what Rod Serling did.

    N O B O D Y

    Hey, Hollyweird, when was the last time you came up with an ORIGINAL idea?