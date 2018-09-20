Jordan Peele to Host & Narrate 'Twilight Zone' Reboot

The Twilight Zone is returning to TV on CBS All Access and Jordan Peele will be acting as the new show’s host and narrator.

Jordan will be taking over the role from Rod Serling, the creator of the original series.

“Rod Serling was an uncompromising visionary who not only shed light on social issues of his time, but prophesied issues of ours,” Jordan said in a statement. “I’m honored to carry on his legacy to a new generation of audiences as the gatekeeper of The Twilight Zone.”

While the new episodes are not yet available, you can stream older episodes of the fan favorite series on CBS All Access right now.