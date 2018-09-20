Kanye West Slams Drake, Calls Out Nick Cannon in New Videos

Kanye West is calling out Nick Cannon and Drake in a series of posts on his Instagram account.

“I just wanted to express some things that weren’t sitting right with my spirit now that I’m up out of the sunken place and can just be ‘Ye and just express how I feel. There are a couple of things that I want to address. First of all, I want to address Nick Cannon. I understand that you used to date my wife, but, you know, you’re giving an interview and someone brings my wife up, you say, ‘Hey, I respect that man. I’m not speaking on that. Don’t be making no suggestions like nobody f***ed my wife.”

Then he turned his attention to Drake, saying, “The fact that people are making rumors and thinking that you f***ed my wife and you’re not saying anything and you’re carrying it well like that. Don’t sit well with my spirit. You know, if I had a girlfriend from Chicago and her name was Ranita and you were married to Rihanna, I wouldn’t make no song called RiRi. So when you’re like, ‘Oh, I don’t know where it comes from.’ You’re too smart for that, bro. You know where it came from.”

The lyric Kanye is referring to is where Drake used the name “Kiki” in “In My Feelings.” The lyric goes, “Kiki, do you love me? Are you riding? /Say you’ll never ever leave from beside me /’Cause I want ya, and I need ya ‘ And I’m down for you always,” and prompted rumors that Kim had an affair (she since denied these rumors).

