Top Stories
Kanye West Slams Drake, Calls Out Nick Cannon in New Videos

Kanye West Slams Drake, Calls Out Nick Cannon in New Videos

Joe Alwyn Comments on Taylor Swift Relationship for First Time

Joe Alwyn Comments on Taylor Swift Relationship for First Time

Thu, 20 September 2018 at 5:37 pm

Kate Beckinsale Is Hanging Out with Matt Rife Again!

Kate Beckinsale Is Hanging Out with Matt Rife Again!

Kate Beckinsale heads into the Peppermint Club with on-again, off-again boyfriend Matt Rife on Wednesday night (September 19) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 45-year-old actress and the 23-year-old comedian checked out a comedy show from Dave Chappelle. They were escorted into the venue by club co-owner Markus Molinari.

Kate and Matt were spotted leaving The Nice Guy later in the night after having dinner.

The two stars were previously linked last summer after spending some PDA-filled dates together.

30+ pictures inside of Kate Beckinsale and Matt Rife together again…

Just Jared on Facebook
kate beckinsale is hanging out with matt rife again 01
kate beckinsale is hanging out with matt rife again 02
kate beckinsale is hanging out with matt rife again 03
kate beckinsale is hanging out with matt rife again 04
kate beckinsale is hanging out with matt rife again 05
kate beckinsale is hanging out with matt rife again 06
kate beckinsale is hanging out with matt rife again 07
kate beckinsale is hanging out with matt rife again 08
kate beckinsale is hanging out with matt rife again 09
kate beckinsale is hanging out with matt rife again 10
kate beckinsale is hanging out with matt rife again 11
kate beckinsale is hanging out with matt rife again 12
kate beckinsale is hanging out with matt rife again 13
kate beckinsale is hanging out with matt rife again 14
kate beckinsale is hanging out with matt rife again 15
kate beckinsale is hanging out with matt rife again 16
kate beckinsale is hanging out with matt rife again 17
kate beckinsale is hanging out with matt rife again 18
kate beckinsale is hanging out with matt rife again 19
kate beckinsale is hanging out with matt rife again 20
kate beckinsale is hanging out with matt rife again 21
kate beckinsale is hanging out with matt rife again 22
kate beckinsale is hanging out with matt rife again 23
kate beckinsale is hanging out with matt rife again 24
kate beckinsale is hanging out with matt rife again 25
kate beckinsale is hanging out with matt rife again 26
kate beckinsale is hanging out with matt rife again 27
kate beckinsale is hanging out with matt rife again 28
kate beckinsale is hanging out with matt rife again 29
kate beckinsale is hanging out with matt rife again 30
kate beckinsale is hanging out with matt rife again 31
kate beckinsale is hanging out with matt rife again 32
kate beckinsale is hanging out with matt rife again 33
kate beckinsale is hanging out with matt rife again 34
kate beckinsale is hanging out with matt rife again 35
kate beckinsale is hanging out with matt rife again 36

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Kate Beckinsale, Markus Molinari, Matt Rife

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Is Kylie Jenner lying about never having cereal with milk? - TMZ
  • Find out how Patrick Schwarzenegger is celebrating his birthday! - Just Jared Jr
  • Twitter users are not happy about Maroon 5 playing at the Super Bowl - TooFab
  • Jared Leto is calling out supermodels - Lainey Gossip
  • This 13 Reasons Why star is joining Jane the Virgin - Just Jared Jr
  • Jennifer Lopez's family is so happy she's with Alex Rodriguez - Gossip Cop