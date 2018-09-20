Katie Holmes, Jennifer Hudson, & Naomi Watts Stun at Harry Winston Jewelry Event!

Katie Holmes stuns on the red carpet as she steps out for the launch of jewelry brand Harry Winston’s New York Collection on Thursday night (September 20) at The Rainbow Room in New York City.

The 39-year-old actress went old Hollywood glam in a silk red cocktail dress as she hung out at the party with Naomi Watts.

Also stepping out for the event were The Voice coach Jennifer Hudson and Westworld star Angela Sarafyan.

If you missed it, Katie was recently spotted hitting the gym with longtime boyfriend Jamie Foxx in a super rare outing!

FYI: Katie is wearing a Zac Posen dress and Alaia shoes. Naomi is wearing an Erdem dress, Jimmy Choo shoes, and Harry Winston jewelry while carrying a Juditch Leiber clutch.

