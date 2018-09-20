Top Stories
Kelly Clarkson Makes an Appearance on 'The View'!

Kelly Clarkson Makes an Appearance on 'The View'!

Kelly Clarkson is opening up on The View!

The 36-year-old American Idol alum made an appearance on the daytime talk show on Thursday (September 20).

During her appearance, Kelly talked about the exciting news of her upcoming talk show, as well as how she handles being herself in Hollywood.

“It’s okay that you’re not perfect…if somebody doesn’t like you, it’s fine. Get over yourself!” Kelly said during her appearance.

Pictured below: Kelly Clarkson heads out in blue jeans and a plaid shirt after taping The View on Thursday (September 20) in New York City.
Photos: BACKGRID
