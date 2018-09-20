Kendall Jenner, Bella & Gigi Hadid Rock the Runway at Fendi Show During Milan Fashion Week!

Top Stories
Thu, 20 September 2018 at 12:27 pm

Kendall Jenner, Bella and Gigi Hadid are looking so fierce on the runway!

The three superstars all walked at the Fendi show during Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019 on Thursday (September 20) in Milan, Italy.

Kaia Gerber and Adwoa Aboah also walked in the star-studded show.

Kendall rocked a sheer look on the runway at the Alberta Ferretti show one day before (September 19), where she was also joined by Kaia, Gigi and Bella.

“what an honor to be back with my @fendi family. grazie,” Kaia wrote on her Instagram.
