Thu, 20 September 2018 at 12:24 am

Kevin Hart FaceTimes Dwayne Johnson While Co-Hosting 'The Tonight Show' - Watch!

Kevin Hart FaceTimes Dwayne Johnson While Co-Hosting 'The Tonight Show' - Watch!

Kevin Hart is bringing Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in on the fun!

The 39-year-old Night School actor and comedian tried to reach Dwayne to brag about co-hosting The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night (September 19).

Sadly, Kevin couldn’t reach Dwayne when he attempted to FaceTime him – but luckily, Jimmy gets through!

Later on, Kevin got the opportunity to meet some animals presented by Robert Irwin, 14-year-old son of Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin, including some kingsnakes, a tarantula and a falcon. It didn’t go over so well!

Watch below.
Photos: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon / NBC
