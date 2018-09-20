Top Stories
Emilia Clarke Gets Dragon Tattoo in Honor of 'Game of Thrones'!

Emilia Clarke Gets Dragon Tattoo in Honor of 'Game of Thrones'!

Who Won 'America's Got Talent' 2018? Winner Revealed!

Who Won 'America's Got Talent' 2018? Winner Revealed!

Demi Lovato's Mom Breaks Silence on Her Overdose &amp; What Happened That Day

Demi Lovato's Mom Breaks Silence on Her Overdose & What Happened That Day

Julie Chen Stepped Down From 'The Talk,' But Is She Leaving 'Big Brother' Too?

Julie Chen Stepped Down From 'The Talk,' But Is She Leaving 'Big Brother' Too?

Thu, 20 September 2018 at 5:30 am

Kim Petras & Lil Aaron Drop New Song 'Anymore' - Stream, Lyrics & Download

Kim Petras & Lil Aaron Drop New Song 'Anymore' - Stream, Lyrics & Download

Kim Petras just collaborated with Lil Aaron on a new track and you need to hear it!

The duo dropped “Anymore” as part of Aaron‘s new EP Rockstar Famous.

The track is reminiscent of Avril Lavigne pop hit and that was totally intentional

“I’ve always loved alternative music and pop-punk music, but I’ve also always been in love with pop. Avril was probably one of my first artists that showed me that [you could marry those genres],” Aaron told Noisey.

You can stream the song on Spotify now or download it on iTunes.

Check out the music video below…

Click inside to read the lyrics to “Anymore”…
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Kim Petras, Lil Aaron, Music

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Is Kylie Jenner lying about never having cereal with milk? - TMZ
  • Find out how Patrick Schwarzenegger is celebrating his birthday! - Just Jared Jr
  • Twitter users are not happy about Maroon 5 playing at the Super Bowl - TooFab
  • Jared Leto is calling out supermodels - Lainey Gossip
  • This 13 Reasons Why star is joining Jane the Virgin - Just Jared Jr
  • Jennifer Lopez's family is so happy she's with Alex Rodriguez - Gossip Cop