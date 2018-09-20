Kim Petras & Lil Aaron Drop New Song 'Anymore' - Stream, Lyrics & Download

Kim Petras just collaborated with Lil Aaron on a new track and you need to hear it!

The duo dropped “Anymore” as part of Aaron‘s new EP Rockstar Famous.

The track is reminiscent of Avril Lavigne pop hit and that was totally intentional

“I’ve always loved alternative music and pop-punk music, but I’ve also always been in love with pop. Avril was probably one of my first artists that showed me that [you could marry those genres],” Aaron told Noisey.

You can stream the song on Spotify now or download it on iTunes.

Check out the music video below…

Click inside to read the lyrics to “Anymore”…

