Kourtney Kardashian Throws Shade at Kris Jenner Over Past Affair (Video)

Kourtney Kardashian throws shade at her mom Kris Jenner over her affair many years ago when she was married to her dad, Robert Kardashian Sr.

“For some reason you do not give Mom the benefit of the doubt, ever, from your childhood and it’s really unfair,” Khloé Kardashian says in a clip from Keeping Up with the Kardashians. “You only remember with Todd or this or that.”

The “Todd” referred to is actually soccer player Todd Waterman, with whom Kris had an affair while married.

“I don’t sit there and dwell about Todd,” Kourtney responds.

Kris then tells Kourtney that she has her “own Todd right now,” referring to Younes Bendjima, who she was dating at the time.

“No, I actually don’t. I’m actually not married, and I’m not having an affair,” she fires back. “You can’t compare one to the other. That’s absolutely not true.”

Watch the tense clip below…