Top Stories
Kanye West Slams Drake, Calls Out Nick Cannon in New Videos

Kanye West Slams Drake, Calls Out Nick Cannon in New Videos

Joe Alwyn Comments on Taylor Swift Relationship for First Time

Joe Alwyn Comments on Taylor Swift Relationship for First Time

Thu, 20 September 2018 at 1:38 pm

Kourtney Kardashian Throws Shade at Kris Jenner Over Past Affair (Video)

Kourtney Kardashian Throws Shade at Kris Jenner Over Past Affair (Video)

Kourtney Kardashian throws shade at her mom Kris Jenner over her affair many years ago when she was married to her dad, Robert Kardashian Sr.

“For some reason you do not give Mom the benefit of the doubt, ever, from your childhood and it’s really unfair,” Khloé Kardashian says in a clip from Keeping Up with the Kardashians. “You only remember with Todd or this or that.”

The “Todd” referred to is actually soccer player Todd Waterman, with whom Kris had an affair while married.

“I don’t sit there and dwell about Todd,” Kourtney responds.

Kris then tells Kourtney that she has her “own Todd right now,” referring to Younes Bendjima, who she was dating at the time.

“No, I actually don’t. I’m actually not married, and I’m not having an affair,” she fires back. “You can’t compare one to the other. That’s absolutely not true.”

Watch the tense clip below…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Video

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Is Kylie Jenner lying about never having cereal with milk? - TMZ
  • Find out how Patrick Schwarzenegger is celebrating his birthday! - Just Jared Jr
  • Twitter users are not happy about Maroon 5 playing at the Super Bowl - TooFab
  • Jared Leto is calling out supermodels - Lainey Gossip
  • This 13 Reasons Why star is joining Jane the Virgin - Just Jared Jr
  • Jennifer Lopez's family is so happy she's with Alex Rodriguez - Gossip Cop