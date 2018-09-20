Kristen Bell Confirms 'Veronica Mars' Revival - Get the Details!

Kristen Bell has confirmed that Veronica Mars is returning with her in the title role!

Hulu has ordered eight new episodes, and also announced that past episodes are currently streaming on the service as well.

Here’s the official logline from Hulu: Spring breakers are getting murdered in Neptune, thereby decimating the seaside town’s lifeblood tourist industry. After Mars Investigations is hired by the parents of one of the victims to find their son’s killer, Veronica is drawn into an epic eight-episode mystery that pits the enclave’s wealthy elites, who would rather put an end to the month-long bacchanalia, against a working class that relies on the cash influx that comes with being the West Coast’s answer to Daytona Beach.

Watch Kristen‘s announcement below!