Lea Michele & Fiance Zandy Reich Hold Hands on a Date in Santa Monica!

Lea Michele and Zandy Reich are looking so in love!

The happy couple, who got engaged earlier this year, was spotted holding hands on their way to a double date with their friends on Wednesday (September 19) in Santa Monica, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lea Michele

Lea recently announced that her joint tour with her Glee co-star and friend Darren Criss, the LM/DC Tour, is hitting the U.K. and Ireland at the end of the year.

For more information and tickets, click here!