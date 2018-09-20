Top Stories
It Looks Like Kate Beckinsale Might Be Back on With This Comedian!

Carrie Underwood Gets Support from Hubby Mike Fisher &amp; Son Isaiah at Walk of Fame Ceremony!

Blake Lively Responds to a Joke About the Suits She's Wearing

Thu, 20 September 2018 at 10:24 pm

LeBron James Addresses President Trump Calling Him 'Dumb'

LeBron James poses with his team on the latest cover The Hollywood Reporter.

Here’s what the 33-year-old NBA basketball player shared with the magazine…

On not being bothered with President Trump calling him “dumb”: “No, because I’m not. That’s like somebody saying I can’t play ball. That doesn’t bother me at all. What bothers me is that he has time to even do that. He has the most powerful job in the world. Like, you really got this much time that you can comment on me?”

On starring in Space Jam 2: “I always wanted to be a superhero. Batman was my favorite. But I knew I could never be Bruce Wayne. You’ve got to understand, for me that was in no way possible; I never felt like I could be the president of a multibillion-dollar company.”

On Serena Williams’ U.S. Open “meltdown”: “What we all have to understand is what she is fighting for is bigger than just that match. She is fighting for equality — always having to win more, more, more, just to feel equal. Being an African-American woman playing in a predominantly white sport, she’s dealing with so much more. I have no idea what was going on in her head, but I feel that struggle.”

Head to HollywoodReporter.com for more from LeBron here.
Photographed by Kwaku Alston_20180911_SpringHill_HollywoodReporter_0513
Photographed by Kwaku Alston_9902091 7_V2
lebron james addresses president trump calling him dumb 01
lebron james addresses president trump calling him dumb 02

Photos: The Hollywood Reporter
Getty
