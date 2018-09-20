Lena Dunham Dons Floral-Print Dress While Running Errands in LA

Lena Dunham keeps it comfy and stylish while taking care of some errands.

The 32-year-old Girls star was spotted out and about on Monday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

She wore a blue and white floral-print dress with dark green heels, accessorizing with oversized circular orange sunglasses, hoop earrings, and two bags.

“Tuesdays can be intense,” she captioned the Instagram selfie below in the same outfit. “Obey seatbelt laws!”

ICYMI, Lena recently joined the cast of of Quentin Tarantino‘s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.